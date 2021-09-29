Toledo launches water bill debt forgiveness program Oct. 1

Toledo’s water-debt forgiveness program will officially begin Friday in an effort to get residents who are behind on their bills onto payment plans and into assistance programs.

Eligibility is limited to Toledo residents who are at least $200 in arrears on water payments and are low-income, a senior citizen, or have a disability.

“We know that during the pandemic, a number of people faced financial hardship. Families fell behind. And we have, I think, been a leader in the state in developing policies and programs that have helped average men and women in this community recover from a once-in-a-hundred-year event,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said during a news conference Wednesday. “This is another example.”

City leaders and community members hope the debt-forgiveness program will help residents avoid the risk of water shut-offs when the moratorium lifts in January by giving them the opportunity to erase their water arrears, allowing them to re-establish manageable monthly payments.

Officials in May announced they were working on developing the debt-forgiveness program, with a startup goal of Aug. 1, though getting it up and running took a little longer than they had hoped.

In order to receive the debt relief, residents whose arrears on Oct. 1 are $200 to $1,000 must enroll in a payment plan and pay on time each month for 12 consecutive months. During that time, the past-due payments will be held aside with no additional late fees or penalties.

For each month the customer pays on time, they will receive a credit of one-twelfth of their total debt toward the full amount owed. At the end of the 12-month period, the total unpaid balance will be deemed forgiven.

For customers whose arrears as of Oct. 1 are more than $1,000, the program operates the same except for the increments in which the credits are applied. For each month the customer pays their current bill in full and on time, they’ll receive a credit of one-24th of their total debt toward the full amount they owe. Under this model, debt is forgiven in two years.

The program is a partnership with the city, the Junction Coalition, and the Water Quality and Consumer Protection Committee. The three entities have been working together to establish affordability programs, craft a debt-forgiveness model, and replace lead water-service lines.

Vanessa Lynn, a member of the Water Quality and Consumer Protection Committee and a Junction neighborhood resident, urged Toledoans to take advantage of the programs they’ve worked hard to put in place.

“None of this will work at all if you the community does not take advantage of what we worked so hard to put together for you,” she said Wednesday. “Don’t be ashamed. We’re here to help you. We want to see everyone live with water.”

Toledo City Councilman Nick Komives, who helped form the committee, said he understands some Toledoans who pay their water bills on time could feel like it’s unfair to forgive the debt of customers who haven’t paid up. He said it’s better to get people on a recovery plan than to continue to receive no payments, and the debt forgiveness is an incentive for that.

“Over time, programs like this across the country have actually increased the revenues that departments see,” he said.

The city has contracted with PromisePay, an online portal, to operate the debt-forgiveness program. The portal is available at toledo.oh.gov/debt-forgiveness or at 419-757-8377 and can be accessed in several languages.

The beauty of the new portal, utilities Commissioner Cindy Geronimo said, is that it can connect water customers not only to debt forgiveness, but to other programs such as the senior discount, lead-pipe replacement, and resources for renters.

“You’ll be able to go on there, answer some questions, and then be vetted for a number of affordability initiatives that are available,” she said. “What we’re looking to do here is make sure we streamline things for people, because we want to make sure that you get the assistance that you need.”

The city’s contract with PromisePay is a one-year pilot, Ms. Geronimo said. The application itself cost just under $10,000, and the company keeps 5 percent of the debt paid back to the city. Ms. Geronimo’s hope is the application is successful and city officials will be able to add a feature that allows companies and nonprofits to provide access to their assistance funds as well.

City officials have scheduled 10 community meetings at area libraries to help residents enroll in the debt-forgiveness programs. They are:

• Monday at the Locke Branch Library, 703 Miami St.

• Tuesday at the Point Place Branch Library, 2727 117th St.

• Wednesday at the Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave.

• Oct. 7 at the Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Road

• Oct. 11 at the South Branch Library, 1736 Broadway

• Oct. 12 at the Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

• Oct. 13 at the Washington Branch Library, 5560 Harvest Lane.

• Oct. 14 at the West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W. Sylvania Ave.

• Oct. 18 at the Toledo Heights Branch Library, 423 Shasta Drive

• Oct. 19 at the Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St.