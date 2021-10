The Salem High football team will be idle this Friday for the second time in three weeks, and they haven’t even had their bye yet. The Spartans were scheduled to play at Blacksburg this Friday night but Blacksburg High officials called on Monday and said the Bruins could not play. COVID concerns was the reason but the Bruins are 0-3 and in the midst of an 11 game losing streak going back to the 2019 season. While Salem officials are hesitant to question their motive it stands to reason that Blacksburg might not want to play the defending state champs. Salem beat them last year, 50-0, and Blacksburg’s quarterback was injured and missed the rest of the spring season.

SALEM, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO