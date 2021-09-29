Rochelle Ford hailed as a ‘DE&I champion’ during Page award presentation
In recognition of her service to the public relations profession, as well as her commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry, School of Communications Dean Rochelle Ford was presented with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award at Page’s Annual Conference held this week in Washington, D.C. The honor is presented annually to PR practitioners and educators who have devoted their careers to strengthening the role of public relations and corporate communications.www.elon.edu
