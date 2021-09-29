CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Rochelle Ford hailed as a ‘DE&I champion’ during Page award presentation

By Tommy Kopetskie
ELON University
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of her service to the public relations profession, as well as her commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry, School of Communications Dean Rochelle Ford was presented with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award at Page’s Annual Conference held this week in Washington, D.C. The honor is presented annually to PR practitioners and educators who have devoted their careers to strengthening the role of public relations and corporate communications.

www.elon.edu

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

The PR Week: 9:30:2021: Rochelle Ford, Elon University's School of Communication

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Rochelle Ford, dean and professor at Elon University's School of Communication. Podcast topics:. 1:57: Ford talks about how companies and organizations can go beyond just words on DEI initiatives, the legacy of...
PODCAST
Romesentinel.com

Dairy of Distinction Program presents awards to business, professor

Distinction Program has announced the 2021 recipients of the Person of Distinction Award and the Business of Distinction Award. Sheila A. Marshman, PhD, an associate professor of agricultural business at Morrisville State College, was presented the Person of Distinction Award. During her time at Morrisville State, Marshman has fostered the college’s four-year degree in agricultural business development, program officials said, and is co-writing the college’s first master’s degree proposed program in food and agribusiness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Imperial Valley Press Online

Chamber presents Fareed 2021 Branding Iron award

BRAWLEY — The history of Imperial Valley is littered with stories of brash big-city slickers arriving in town intent on showing its supposed small-town folk how to do things right. Efforts failed, they were summarily shown the door out. The son of a prominent Los Angeles-area physician following that career...
BRAWLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NPR

Here are the White House's picks to lead the National Arts and Humanities Endowments

The White House has announced who it would like to lead the arts and humanities endowments. To Chair the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), President Biden's nominee is Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, a longtime arts and humanities administrator and professor in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts (HIDA) at Arizona State University.
POTUS
foxwilmington.com

NHC Commission for Women to present first Inspiration Award

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Commission for Women will recognize Tamera “Ty” Young as the first recipient of the Inspiration Award at the NHC Board of Commissioners meeting October 4. The award is being presented to Young because she set an example of empowerment and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Communications#Dean Rochelle Ford#Prsa Rrb#Carnegie Foundation#Page#Syracuse University
ELON University

WEEE hosts a career enrichment retreat to uplift women professionally

Women of the Elon Entertainment Empire (WEEE) hosted its first in-person event in two years, presenting EmployHER at Second Home Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sept. 24. The event welcomed top industry leaders to discuss how the pandemic has negatively impacted women and ways to support each other professionally. Attendees, both current students and working professionals, had the opportunity to connect with recruiters, gain insights about LinkedIn, and learn how to ace their next interview.
ECONOMY
ccenterdispatch.com

Patterson presented with Gene Hotchkiss Mentoring Award

Scott Patterson (right) of Patterson Healthmart Pharmacy received the Gene Hotchkiss Mentoring Award during the 2021 Currus Annual Meeting. Scott has been a KU School of Pharmacy Preceptor for 25 years and has hosted students from KU, UMKC, and Creighton University. He has also been influential in showing students many different facets of pharmacy ranging from retail to hospital, to long term care and more. Congratulations Scott! (Courtesy photo)
RETAIL
ELON University

Assistant Professor Israel Balderas joins SPJ Board of Directors

Assistant Professor Israel Balderas first joined the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) as a budding reporter looking for resources, conferences and networking opportunities in an organization dedicated to supporting journalists. After many years in and out of the organization, Balderas returned to SPJ in 2020 with a new goal: helping his friend, Rebecca Aguilar, an accomplished journalist and journalism advocate, become the first Latina to serve as SPJ’s national president.
ELON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dean
WSAV News 3

Netflix, Howard University establish $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Howard University and Netflix announced a $5.4 million scholarship to honor alumnus Chadwick A. Boseman, the esteemed actor, director, writer and producer. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of University tuition, school officials said in a press […]
COLLEGES
ELON University

Toddie Peters awarded with RISE grant from Emory University in Atlanta

Toddie Peters, professor of religious studies at Elon University, received $23,430 from The Center for Reproductive Health Research of the Southeast (RISE) at Emory University for her project, “Abortion and Religion: Listening to Women.”. For the project, Peters assembled a five-person research team representing scholars of religion from different religious...
ATLANTA, GA
mesabitribune.com

Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award presented

Ronald Hein, right, accepts The Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from Stephanie Saager-Bourret of the Mining History Association Tuesday at Aurora City Hall. The Mining History Association presented the award to the Erie Mining History Project Team and the St. Louis County Historical Society for the exhibit "The Plan, The People, The Promise and Perspectives: The History of the Erie Mining Company,'' which is now housed in a refurbished portion of Aurora City Hall. The Mary Lee Spence Documentary Book Award was also given by the MHA for "Taconite: New Life for Minnesota's Iron Range — The History of Erie Mining Company.''
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Why New York Is Inferior To Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – With another Red Sox-Yankees showdown upon us, trash-talking between the two cities was bound to follow. And sure enough, the New York Post has weighed in with a front page story listing reasons their city is superior. Of course, it’s nonsense. Here’s why: * The Post says Boston is “incapable of making a good pizza.” LOL! Too bad they were napping when Tripadvisor named Boston’s Regina Pizza the best pie in the country. And besides, any city that puts tomatoes in chowder has no business judging anyone else. That’s disgusting! * The Post claims: “People are too embarrassed to say ‘I...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy