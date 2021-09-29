Rochelle Ford hailed as a ‘DE&I champion’ during Page award presentation

BOSTON (CBS) – With another Red Sox-Yankees showdown upon us, trash-talking between the two cities was bound to follow. And sure enough, the New York Post has weighed in with a front page story listing reasons their city is superior. Of course, it’s nonsense. Here’s why: * The Post says Boston is “incapable of making a good pizza.” LOL! Too bad they were napping when Tripadvisor named Boston’s Regina Pizza the best pie in the country. And besides, any city that puts tomatoes in chowder has no business judging anyone else. That’s disgusting! * The Post claims: “People are too embarrassed to say ‘I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO