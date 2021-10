NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to play in Week 3. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) All indications suggest that Jackson will play. After missing Thursday's practice with a reported stomach issue, the elusive signal-caller returned on Friday and looks to be in line to start against the Lions. The Lions are allowing the 12th most FPPG (22.8) to enemy quarterbacks and are that much more vulnerable against the run, which happens to be what Jackson does best. The Ravens rushed for 251 yards against the Chiefs last week. Jackson accounted for 107 of those rushing yards with two scores on the ground. Jackson should pop as a top-five fantasy quarterback in Week 3 without question.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO