Amicus Therapeutics spins off genetic medicine unit in $600M SPAC deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FOLD) announced its intent to launch a next-generation genetic medicine company, Caritas Therapeutics, Inc., through a definitive business combination agreement pursuant to which the Amicus gene therapy business will be acquired by ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD), a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. The transaction will result in two independent publicly traded companies with attractive stand-alone investment profiles. Amicus will become the largest shareholder in Caritas with a ~36% ownership stake (assuming no redemptions by ARYA’s shareholders) and retain co-development and commercialization rights to the Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs as well as negotiation rights on select future muscular dystrophy programs.
Comments / 0