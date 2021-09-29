CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amicus Therapeutics spins off genetic medicine unit in $600M SPAC deal

By John George
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmicus Therapeutics Inc., a life sciences company which at the start of this year moved it headquarters from New Jersey to Philadelphia, unveiled plans Wednesday to spinoff a "next-generation genetic medicine company" in a deal valued at $600 million. The company, Caritas Therapeutics, is being created through a merger of...

