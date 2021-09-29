Amicus Therapeutics spins off genetic medicine unit in $600M SPAC deal

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 0.1% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company and BioNTech SE announced they submitted an application for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The Food and Drug Administration will review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before deciding whether to authorize the shot for this age group. Pfizer's stock is up 14.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.7%.

