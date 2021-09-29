CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bills will take Texans seriously: 'If you don't you get your a-- kicked'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have smoked their opponents in their last two games. The team is back in the discussion as a Super Bowl contender because of that.

In their next outing, the Bills (2-1) will host the Houston Texans. A team with quarterback issues and a rebuilding roster, the Texans (1-2) haven’t been given much of a chance.

Earlier this week, oddsmakers named the Bills a 17-point favorite. That’s a massive spread in their favor.

But don’t think for a second that means Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will be overlooking the Texans.

McDermott plans on taking Houston as serious as any team. Why? A candid McDermott explained on Wednesday via video conference.

“If you don’t, you get your a– kicked,” McDermott said.

In their most recent win over the Washington Football Team, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on fire. He had five total touchdowns and went on to earn the Offensive Player of the Week Award.

Allen admitted that such an outing “gets the ball rolling,” but he’s not going to let himself or any teammate overlook the Texans because of that.

“It’s a week-to-week league… they get paid on that side of the ball, too,” Allen said via video conference.

Proving how serious Allen was is another candid moment.

The word “trap game” is tossed out there by some when a good team, such as the Bills, loses to a below average team, like some call the Texans. The idea is that the better team looks beyond the task at hand.

After facing the Texans, the long-awaited Week 5 prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs will take place.

While you now know that… the QB didn’t.

“I didn’t know we were playing them next, to be honest,” Allen said. “Our focus is on the Houston Texans.”

Allen seemed sincere, too. Either meant it, or has a flourishing acting career that we’re unaware of.

