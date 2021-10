The State Bank of Toulon wants you to be prepared in case you become the target of a scam. Chad Owen is the IT Specialist for the State Bank of Toulon and he joined Nichelle Morey and Doug Blunier to talk about ways to avoid getting scammed and how banks are battling back against threats to cyber security. Doug Blunier also spoke to WKEI about Illinois banks coming together to oppose new federal regulation that would require all banks to report any transaction of $600.00 or more, Doug says banks are opposing this legislation out of concerns over privacy and cyber security as such regulation would require large scale transfers of data on a daily basis from banks to the IRS. You can learn more about this proposed legislation at BankLocally.org/privacy.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO