Dr. Chris Reynolds, Dean, Vice President of Academic Outreach and Program Development, American Military University. In September 2001, Dr. Chris Reynolds was at work at U.S. Special Operations Command when two planes hit the World Trade Center twin towers. A few weeks later, he was one of the first military personnel to deploy to Afghanistan. In this episode, Glynn Cosker talks to him about his experience working in the region, his thoughts on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and how quickly the Taliban was able to seize control of the country. Also learn why it’s more important than ever for the U.S. to expand its intelligence capabilities to detect and prevent another likely terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO