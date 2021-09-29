Fact Check-Image of NBA player Draymond Green wearing vaccine message is digitally altered
An image shared thousands of times on social media and allegedly showing NBA basketball player Draymond Green wearing a t-shirt with a message printed on it about vaccines has been digitally altered.
“F*** it die then,” the text on the t-shirt reads, alongside a cartoon of a needle ( here ).
Examples of the image are viewable ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ) and ( here ).
The image has been altered, however, and the original photograph shows Green wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a blue and orange cupcake.
The original, unaltered version, was uploaded by sports broadcaster Rachel Nichols on February 12, 2017 ( here ).
Other videos and images of Green taken on the same day show the NBA star wearing the cupcake t-shirt ( archive.is/GUyI3 ), ( here ), ( bit.ly/3EVw8gS ).
In an Instagram story, Green posted the unaltered image and said: “They got y’all. Believe half of what you see” ( archive.is/Paypj ).
Unvaccinated players could face a series of restrictions if they intend to take part in this season’s NBA, ESPN reported on Sept. 29 ( here ).
Reuters has previously debunked claims about celebrities wearing t-shirts with altered messages ( here ), ( here ) and ( here ).
VERDICT
Altered. The original image was taken in 2017 and shows NBA basketball player Draymond Green wearing a t-shirt with a cupcake printed on the front. The vaccine message was later edited onto the image.
