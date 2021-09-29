CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check-Image of NBA player Draymond Green wearing vaccine message is digitally altered

 8 days ago

An image shared thousands of times on social media and allegedly showing NBA basketball player Draymond Green wearing a t-shirt with a message printed on it about vaccines has been digitally altered.

“F*** it die then,” the text on the t-shirt reads, alongside a cartoon of a needle ( here ).

Examples of the image are viewable ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ), ( here ) and ( here ).

The image has been altered, however, and the original photograph shows Green wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a blue and orange cupcake.

The original, unaltered version, was uploaded by sports broadcaster Rachel Nichols on February 12, 2017 ( here ).

Other videos and images of Green taken on the same day show the NBA star wearing the cupcake t-shirt ( archive.is/GUyI3 ), ( here ), ( bit.ly/3EVw8gS ).

In an Instagram story, Green posted the unaltered image and said: “They got y’all. Believe half of what you see” ( archive.is/Paypj ).

Unvaccinated players could face a series of restrictions if they intend to take part in this season’s NBA, ESPN reported on Sept. 29 ( here ).

Reuters has previously debunked claims about celebrities wearing t-shirts with altered messages ( here ), ( here ) and ( here ).

VERDICT

Altered. The original image was taken in 2017 and shows NBA basketball player Draymond Green wearing a t-shirt with a cupcake printed on the front. The vaccine message was later edited onto the image.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work  here.

