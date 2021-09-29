Boone County Murals

As the seat of Boone County, being in Columbia, MO and the Court House being there too, makes this a Columbia issue as well as a County issue. I am speaking of the two wall Mural’s painted on two separate floors of the Boone County Court House, by artist Mr. Sidney Larson, in 1993. He is deceased, so we can’t know anymore than what is in the minutes told by him, that were printed by the Missourian. The residents of Columbia happen to be the ones that have led to the removal of a Rock and a Monument from grounds of the Boone County Courthouse. And now the residents of Columbia will be called on for their input to the two lawyer’s request, to remove the Murals from the Court House.