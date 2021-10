Newcastle will look to win their first match of the season this afternoon as they travel to Watford in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw against Leeds last Friday did little to lift the pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce as his side stayed in the relegation zone. Callum Wilson remains out with a thigh injury with Allan Saint-Maximin set to lead the line again for the Magpies after scoring two goals in his last three starts. Newcastle have struggled defensively this season and only Norwich have conceded more goals in the Premier League, while Watford have two in-form attacks...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO