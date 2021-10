It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t as dead as we thought. Rumors suggested that Samsung had decided not to launch the more affordable variant of the S21 series because of the ongoing chip shortage. So, it was strange to see the allegedly canceled device pop up at the FCC. However, the latest information would help us understand the situation, as it explains that the S21 FE will still launch, just not as soon as we expected. And this would also affect the possible launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO