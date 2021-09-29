CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens when the government shuts down?

Jordan Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The 2021 fiscal year is coming to an end on Friday and unless Congress agrees on a budget, there will be a federal government shutdown come Oct. 1. It would be the 21st shutdown since Congress introduced the modern budget process in 1976 — the last one ending in January 2019.

The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
Washington State
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included Bill Cassidy […] The post U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WITN

U.S Congressman Greg Murphy reacts to averted government shut down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the situation on Capitol Hill over government funding unfolded, a U.S Congressman from the east voiced why the decision to raise the debt ceiling is divided. In years past, government shutdowns occur because of funding and raising the debt ceiling is commonly a non-partisan issue....
Mitch Mcconnell
Kyrsten Sinema
Joe Manchin
Donald Trump
13newsnow.com

Without spending bill, federal government set to shut down on Sept. 30

WASHINGTON — Without a stop-gap continuing resolution spending bill, the federal government is set to shut down when the fiscal year 2021 budget expires at midnight, Sept. 30. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, there have been 20 funding gaps and four true shutdowns since 1976. The...
Reason.com

Blame Both Parties if the Federal Government Shuts Down in December

The battle over the federal debt ceiling that's currently being fought by government officials and legislators is yet another example of the political posturing that's so prevalent these days. On one side, you have Democrats, who believe that the debt ceiling should be increased automatically or removed altogether, no matter what level of debt Uncle Sam accumulates, and that it should be done with the support of Republicans. On the other side, you have Republicans, who occasionally remember that they are against big government spending, especially if they're in the minority when the debt ceiling needs to be raised.
Elite Daily

The Government Might Shut Down Again And The Memes Are Everything You're Thinking

America is in the midst of a financial crisis. No, not that one: The federal government is due to shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1 if Congress doesn’t pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling by midnight on Sept. 30, and Senate lawmakers can’t seem to agree on a solution. It’s a pretty dire situation, as millions of people across the country may lose out on critical safety-net benefits if federal financing lapses — but that doesn’t mean Twitter isn’t having field day in the best way possible. These memes about a 2021 government shutdown will make you chuckle so hard, you’ll forget all about the fact that your welfare is in the hands of bickering politicians.
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
