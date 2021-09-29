CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

National Lottery Results tonight: UK Lotto and Thunderball winning numbers live

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winning numbers for tonight's UK National Lottery Lotto and Thunderball games have been drawn (Wednesday September 29 2021) To scoop the estimated £5.3million double rollover Lotto jackpot this evening you simply need to match all six lucky numbers on your lottery ticket – as well as the bonus ball.

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

$635M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $635 Million were announced Saturday night. The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to $635 million on Friday ahead of Saturday's drawing. The 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the sixth largest for Powerball.
LOTTERY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Lotto" game were:. (fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderball#Lucky Numbers#Uk#Uk Lotto#Uk National Lottery Lotto#The Lotto Raffle#The National Lottery#Camelot
Narcity

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 1 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot

The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in— and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, you could be in line for the $20 million jackpot. It's a life-changing amount of money that could allow you to buy your dream home, supercar or boat. Or, you could save it for a vacation now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning Lotto 47 ticket worth $2M sold in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning the $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday night. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 07-12-22-24-30-37. The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox35orlando.com

Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed, officials say

The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that a winning ‘FANTASY 5’ ticket sold at a Publix in Florida remains unclaimed. Officials said the winning ticket, worth $89,175, was sold at the Publix location at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie, Florida. The deadline to claim the top prize is...
DAVIE, FL
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
WNCT

Craven County woman scores half of $391,870 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Danielle Godette of New Bern tried her luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won half of Wednesday’s $391,870 Cash 5 jackpot.   Godette’s ticket was one of two tickets that split the $391,870 jackpot. She bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket through Online Play. The second half of the jackpot, won by a ticket […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Michigan lottery winner drowns with ticket still in his wallet

A Michigan man won $45,000 in a lottery game – but drowned with the ticket in his wallet before he was able to cash it. Gregory Jarvis, 57, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he played the Club Keno add-on game The Jack — and hit the jackpot, WJRT of Flint reported.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy