Unpacking The CSKT Water Compact

voicesofmontana.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload file | Play in new window | Duration: 24:10. It’s a done deal – the ink is fully dried. A century-long water conflict and a decades-long process for resolve have come to its final conclusion with the official implementation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. The compact is an agreement between the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, the state of Montana, and the U.S. Government. It’s far from a simple process and University of Montana Law School Professor Michelle Bryan joins the show to explain the ins and outs of the compact.

Char-Koosta News

CSKT Water Rights Compact officially becomes law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland signed CSKT Water Rights Compact completing the federal process enacting the Compact. With the Secretary’s signature the Tribes may now commence with implementing the Compact and the companion Unitary Administration and Management Ordinance for the Flathead Reservation. The Montana Water Rights...
U.S. POLITICS
nativesunnews.today

Haaland signs tribal water compact

WASHINGTON —Water rights have been a major concern for tribal nations this past decade, and last Friday Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signature finalized a here-to-fore complicated and highly contentious agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes (CSKT), the state of Montana, and the federal government. The problem was reconciling...
U.S. POLITICS
Salamanca Press

Federal government reviewing Senecas Gaming Compact with state

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation has asked a federal judge to delay enforcement of an arbitration panel’s order to pay New York State $500 million in casino payments being withheld over language in the Seneca’s 2002 Gaming Compact pending a federal review. In addition, the U.S. Department of the Interior...
SALAMANCA, NY

