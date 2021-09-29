Unpacking The CSKT Water Compact
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 24:10. It’s a done deal – the ink is fully dried. A century-long water conflict and a decades-long process for resolve have come to its final conclusion with the official implementation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. The compact is an agreement between the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, the state of Montana, and the U.S. Government. It’s far from a simple process and University of Montana Law School Professor Michelle Bryan joins the show to explain the ins and outs of the compact.voicesofmontana.com
