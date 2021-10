The Real Slim Shady hosted the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, on Wednesday. Em made a surprise appearance serving up some of his special pasta to his most dedicated fans. Fans began lining up around 10 a.m., seven hours before the advertised opening. At around 4 p.m., an hour before opening, the first dozen or so fans were called over to the serving window, in the alley between the newly opened Union Assembly and the Fillmore Detroit, where they were served up helpings of Mom’s Spaghetti by the Detroit rapper himself. Another highlight is The Trailer where fans can purchase Mom’s Spaghetti merch. The Trailer is a tiny space decked out with wood paneling, shaggy green carpet and windows with bug netting on them. “It’s made to mimic the trailer-esque upbringing of Marshall and (Eminem’s “8 Mile” character), B. Rabbit.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO