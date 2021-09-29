Baby white-cheeked gibbon makes debut at zoo miami

A critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon was born at Zoo Miami on Saturday, Sept. 4. It is only the second white-cheeked gibbon born in the zoo’s history. The 18-year-old mother, named “Millie,” also is the mother of the first baby that was born in August 2013. This is the first offspring for the 9-year-old father named, “Cuong.” Though there has been no confirmation as to the sex of the baby, early observations indicate that it is a male.