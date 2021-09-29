CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Tree Breaks Promise of ‘Only a Dollar,’ Raises Prices

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXCRV_0cC05XtN00

A dollar just isn’t worth what it used to be. Most of us have heard that sad truth our entire lives. However, current levels of inflation have caused the dollar to rapidly drop in value. Many people are seeing that happen every time they take a trip to the store. But, one store has been a haven for those shopping on a budget. For years, Dollar Tree has kept its prices at $1 or less.

Now, in the face of the current rate of inflation, Dollar Tree is raising its prices, according to an AP report. The Virginia-based retail chain cites rising shipping costs for its decision as well. The pandemic hampered supply chains. Currently, things are going back to normal and demand for products is growing. However, supply chain workers are in short supply which is causing higher prices at the register. In fact, some larger chains are currently hiring tens of thousands of new supply chain employees to mitigate this.

Dollar Tree shoppers are going to see some of that cost at the register. Some items on the store’s shelves will stay the same. However, others might go up to $1.50 or more.

On the other hand, inflation and supply chain costs aren’t the only things that are bringing prices up at Dollar Tree. Many of the chain’s loyal customers want to see more variety in the store. That variety is going to cost them.

In a statement, Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski said, “For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill of the hunt’ for value at one dollar – and we remain committed to that core proposition – but many are telling us they also want broader product assortment when they come to shop.”

The extra profit from higher prices will help Dollar Tree have the buying power to put more items on its shelves.

Dollar Tree Sees Success with Higher Prices

Some of the retail chain’s locations already have items that cost more than a buck. In fact, several hundred of their locations feature a section called “Dollar Tree Plus.” That section contains items that cost up to $5. Shoppers seem to like this pricier section in the discount store. According to the AP report, J.P. Morgan analysts talked to top-level execs for the chain. Those executives said they saw “a significant sales boost,” in the stores with the “Plus,” section.

Even if some shoppers aren’t happy about higher prices at Dollar Tree, Wall Street is taking notice in a big way. When the market opened today, shares of the retail chain were up 13%.

Witynski said that the retail chain may be raising its prices. However, they will not shy away from Dollar Tree’s promise of value. “We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Will shoppers accept Dollar Tree's price hikes?

CINCINNATI — Dollar Tree, one of the last true dollar stores selling items for $1, is about to succumb to inflation and soaring shipping costs. Some shoppers we spoke with are not happy about the change, especially retirees and others on fixed incomes. Willa Davenport of Cincinnati's Oakley neighborhood has...
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 KISS FM

Dollar Tree Announces Price Hike And Twitter Loses It

If there is one thing I really enjoy on a pay day it's going to the Dollar Tree and blowing about twenty bucks on some stuff that I really don't need, but I love to buy because you get to walk out with a bunch of shopping bags and feel like you're rich but you don't have to eat ramen for the rest of the month.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
AM 1390 KRFO

Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree. The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree is on track to...
RETAIL
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change to Pricing

There are a number of dollar stores across the U.S., but as time's gone on, very few shops have stayed true to their name and managed to continue offering products for just $1. Dollar Tree largely stuck to that price point until 2019, when the retailer began opening new Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer sections of items for $3 to $5. Then, earlier this year, the Dollar Tree started opening up combo stores, which merge Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, a discount store the former company acquired in 2015. And now, instead of opening up more spin-off stores with new price points, Dollar Tree just announced a major change in pricing for its original brand. Read on to find out what may change the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Inflation#Ap
Sacramento Observer

Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1. The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true. After expanding nationwide from only a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Register Citizen

Dollar Tree Cracks $1 Price Point as Inflation Bites

Dollar Tree, known for selling $1 items, will start testing higher price points in what it’s calling a “multi-price evolution” driven by a combination of customer demand and inflation. The company, which operates over 15,000 stores across the United States and Canada, said in a Sept. 28 release that customers...
BUSINESS
Retail Wire

Will Dollar Tree succeed as a dollar+ store?

Dollar Tree has decided that it can’t hold the line on its dollar pricing any longer. The retailer made known on Tuesday that it plans to raise prices on select items to $1.25 and $1.50. Behind Dollar Tree’s decision are the rising cost of goods and customer demand for a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

Dollar Tree Gains on Raising Buyback Size by $1.05 Billion

Investing.com – Dollar Tree stock (NASDAQ:DLTR) jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company expanded its share buyback program. With a fresh approval for $1.05 billion, Dollar Tree is now willing to pump in $2.5 billion into buying back its own shares. The discount retailer also said it would raise prices...
STOCKS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

234K+
Followers
24K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy