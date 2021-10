If you were to be asked if you know the name, Reuben Klamer, most will say they don’t know that name. But almost everyone will know what Reuben created. Reuben was the creator of the “The Game of Life.” Reuben passed away at the age of 99. Reuben had over 200 toy credits to his name. He also was known for promoting the use of polyethylene in toys instead of more dangerous plastics. We have more on this in today’s Entertainment News!

