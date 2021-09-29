CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Sarah Johnston joins Dentons Sirote as of counsel

By Angel Coker
 7 days ago
Johnston, who previously was an attorney at Cappell & Howard in Montgomery, has more than 17 years of experience.

