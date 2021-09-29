Sarah Johnston joins Dentons Sirote as of counsel

Alabama Launchpad has selected 11 finalists for its third competition in 2021. This third group will be placed in two stages of competition — a concept stage with finalists competing for $25,000 and a seed stage for $50,000. To date, Alabama Launchpad has funded 104 startups, invested over $5.7 million in nondilutive funding with a post-money valuation of $450-plus million and generated over 850 jobs across the state.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO