Monroe, NC

Police: Dad curses at elementary school students on bus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cC04pcY00

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina father was arrested after he boarded a school bus and cursed at a group of elementary school students over how they had treated his child, according to a sheriff’s office.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Demor Lee Brooks of Monroe was charged with trespassing on a school bus, refusing to leave and disorderly conduct on a school bus.

Students were being picked up on Tuesday when a man walked onto the school bus, the sheriff’s office said. The man was ordered to get off the bus by the driver, but the man refused to get off and began berating the children about how they were treating his child, according to the news release.

An investigation said the incident lasted approximately 30 seconds and that no students were harmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Brooks was released from jail on bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

