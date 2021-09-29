CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Officials: 2 arrested in separate COVD-19 card fraud cases

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cC04n6K00

DETROIT (AP) — A registered nurse from southeastern Michigan has been arrested Wednesday in the theft of COVID-19 vaccination record cards from a Veteran’s Administration hospital.

Vaccine lot numbers also were stolen to make the cards appear legitimate before they were sold for $150 to $200 each, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit.

Bethann Kierczak, 37, of Southgate was charged in a federal complaint with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement related to a health care benefit program.

The thefts began at least as early as May. Buyers primarily were found over social media.

A second Detroit-area resident also was arrested Wednesday in a scheme involving the sale or distribution of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Rapheal Smiley, 32, of Detroit was charged with fraud involving department or agency seals, identity document fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods, authorities said.

The fake cards allegedly were imported from China and advertised for sale over social media.

“Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements,” acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a release. “Importing these cards is a crime. Selling these cards is a crime.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maryland man on release facing drugs, firearms charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man for committing crimes while he was on federal supervised release, prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release on Wednesday that Delmarcus Branford, 31, of Elkridge, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Ellensburg man accused of selling drugs that killed a man

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Ellensburg, Washington, has been arrested in Hawaii and is accused of selling the drugs that killed an Ellensburg man. Police say the man was arrested Tuesday for the death of 21-year-old Sage Francois, KOMO-TV reported. Ellensburg police say they responded to a reported...
The Associated Press

Police: Robber caught after trying to rob same bank again

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said. The man entered a Chase bank in Fountain Valley on Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Southgate, MI
City
China Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Suspect wanted in shooting of Ohio state trooper

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio. Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the troopoer’s gun and shot him, the Attorney General’s Office said.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Embezzlement#Seals#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy