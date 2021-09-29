Greenberg Gibbons expands retail portfolio into New England

Lisbon, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of three retail properties in New England for a total of $5,186,429. Joe Desalvo, Bob Horvath, and Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Dollar General. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.835 million. Dollar General is located at 145 S Main St. (US Hwy. 302). Dollar General signed a new, 15-year absolute net lease in February of 2016 that has approximately 10 years of term remaining and is followed by four, 5-year renewal options. The lease features 10% rent increases at the start of each renewal option.

LISBON, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO