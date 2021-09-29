McMahon gives latest figures on COVID-19 breakthrough cases and deaths in Onondaga County

Ravalli County continues to see a spike in reported COVID-19 illness. Community transmission is high and rising in Ravalli County. As of 2pm, Public Health has 494 open active cases. Public Health has followed up on 602 cases this month with 115 of those in children 18 and under. Public Health has followed up on about 235 cases of ”breakthrough,” defined as positive illness in fully vaccinated individuals. Those cases were predominately in individuals employed in high exposure areas such as health care and public service, other identified individuals were those with multiple underlying health conditions. The health care system is reporting an increase in hospitalizations from short stays requiring oxygen therapy or hydration to more serious complications requiring intensive stabilization and ventilation. Public Health has received a number of reported deaths in the last week but those will be vetted before being reported to the state and reflected on the state map.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO