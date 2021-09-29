CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

McMahon gives latest figures on COVID-19 breakthrough cases and deaths in Onondaga County

By Luke Parsnow
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic began and 10 months after the first vaccines were administered, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Wednesday laid out several pieces of data to emphasize the shot’s impact on the local community. McMahon said 317,906 people in the county...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Clark County reports fewest COVID-19 cases, deaths in 10+ weeks

Clark County recorded 545 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths during the preceding day, the lowest daily totals for both metrics in more than 10 weeks, according to data posted Friday. Updated statistics from the Southern Nevada Health District put the latest county totals at 320,777 COVID-19 cases and 5,660...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Onondaga County, NY
Health
Onondaga County, NY
Coronavirus
localsyr.com

See October 1 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York, as reported by local health departments. Onondaga County reported the deaths of three neighbors to COVID, which included two women with underlying conditions, and one nursing home death. There are 78 neighbors in the hospital, with 23 in the ICU. County Executive Ryan McMahon said 78% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 311 new cases reported.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
State College

Centre County Adds 1 COVID-19 Death, 62 Cases

Centre County registered one new COVID-19 death and 62 more cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The death is the county’s 234th attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and third this month. The county had three COVID deaths in August and one in July.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
informnny.com

New COVID-19 death, 71 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident has died due to the coronavirus. This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 report on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 116 county residents have lost their lives to the virus. Additionally,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
wnctimes.com

Haywood County, 12 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week, Cases Rising

Haywood County -- Press Release September 21, 2021 Haywood County Department of Health and Humand Services. “Positive cases continue to rise and the loss in our community has been tremendous as we recorded 12 COVID-related deaths last week. The vast majority of positive cases are among our unvaccinated population. If you are unvaccinated, I urge you to reconsider. If you are on the fence, please reach out to our staff or your primary care provider for information about the vaccine so that we can address any concerns that you may have.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Lancaster Online

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases on the rise at LG Health

Just two months ago, health officials were characterizing breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated as exceedingly rare, pointing to hospitalization and fatality data. But now with the number of breakthrough cases on the rise in Lancaster County and elsewhere, infectious disease experts worry vaccine immunity may be waning. Nearly 30%...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Covid 19 Vaccine#Icu#Covid
suncommunitynews.com

New death reported in Essex County's latest COVID-19 totals

ELIZABETHTOWN | With 56 new cases in roughly four days, Essex County has also reported one new death involving an older unvaccinated resident with underlying health conditions. In its Sept. 27 update, the Essex County Health Department recorded 56 new cases-12 from Friday; 16 from Saturday; nine from Sunday and...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
bitterrootstar.com

Ravalli County COVID-19 cases continue to spike, some deaths reported

Ravalli County continues to see a spike in reported COVID-19 illness. Community transmission is high and rising in Ravalli County. As of 2pm, Public Health has 494 open active cases. Public Health has followed up on 602 cases this month with 115 of those in children 18 and under. Public Health has followed up on about 235 cases of ”breakthrough,” defined as positive illness in fully vaccinated individuals. Those cases were predominately in individuals employed in high exposure areas such as health care and public service, other identified individuals were those with multiple underlying health conditions. The health care system is reporting an increase in hospitalizations from short stays requiring oxygen therapy or hydration to more serious complications requiring intensive stabilization and ventilation. Public Health has received a number of reported deaths in the last week but those will be vetted before being reported to the state and reflected on the state map.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Active cases still trending downward, new breakthrough death in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD — The number of active COVID-19 infections in the region dropped for a second consecutive day Tuesday. However, local caseloads are still excessively high, and yet another breakthrough death involving a vaccinated individual has been confirmed in Mercer County. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy