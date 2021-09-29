CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitchburg, WI

11-year-old girl fatally shot, 15-year-old in custody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cC03Hnj00

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Madison suburb have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

Fitchburg Police Lt. Edward Hartwick said the girl was shot in a residential neighborhood about 9:30 p.m. and died at a local hospital.

Hartwick says the 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

Police say no other suspects are being sought.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Reckless Homicide#Ap
The Hill

Report details DOJ officials's resistance to Trump push to probe election

A new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee details how Department of Justice (DOJ) officials fought off former President Trump ’s push to investigate unfounded claims of election fraud. The report released Thursday highlights how Trump sought to pressure the DOJ into overturning the 2020 election, particularly in the final...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, which would mark the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected. The development follows national security adviser Jake Sullivan 's meeting with China’s top...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy