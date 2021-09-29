How To Disable 5G On A Google Pixel Smartphone & Save Battery Life
While 5G might be the next big thing, in terms of mobile data, it is still a battery hog. Though not quite as bad as 4G LTE was when it first came out (who remembers the HTC Thunderbolt or the Motorola Droid Bionic’s battery life?). Luckily, you can still turn off 5G and conserve your battery life. You’ll actually get quite a bit of battery savings when you disable 5G on your Google Pixel smartphone.www.androidheadlines.com
