Inside Anna Maxwell Martin's seriously beautiful boho home

I am noticing a small but definite improvement in one thing (and one thing only – have you seen the world lately?). That is the depiction in TV drama of female – usually marital, for reasons we’ll gloss over here but send me an SAE if you want my full monograph – rage. It’s getting better and better. First, in terms of being present at all, and second in terms of precision. Examples include Annie Murphy as Allison in Kevin Can F*ck Himself, a show that deliberately subverts the sitcom wife role and allows Murphy to give a tremendous portrait of a woman on the edge. The pandemic-set two-hander Together, starring Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, gave absolutely equal weight and specificity to the unravelling couple’s furious miseries. And the recent series of I Am … gave us, in Suranne Jones’s Victoria and Lesley Manville’s Maria, pitch-perfect models of the choking resentments that fester over a lifetime of trying to live within particularly female constraints.

