CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome out this week with calf injury

By Associated Press
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings. Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
SkySports

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears rookie quarterback to start against Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has been named the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Andy Dalton is battling through a bone bruise in his knee. Nick Foles will back up Fields in Cleveland. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Dalton will return as the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB Greg Newsome leaves game (OUT) with calf injury

The Cleveland Browns are well in control of the Chicago Bears going into the fourth quarter. The defense has made rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut a nightmare with sticky coverage and a great pass rush. Through about three and a half quarters, the Browns defense had held the Bears offense...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Free Agent CB Dee Virgin Scheduled To Work Out With Browns

Dee Virgin, an undrafted free agent in 2017, is scheduled to work out with the Cleveland Browns this week. The 27-year-old cornerback was released from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. He was released by the 49ers to make room for running back Jacques Patrick who was signed...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield provides injury update on shoulder

BEREA, Ohio — As the result of attempting to make a tackle in the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns' 31-21 Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, Baker Mayfield suffered a left shoulder injury that ultimately didn't result in the quarterback missing a single snap. Fortunately for Browns fans,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Vikings#American Football#Ap#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alliance Review

Browns quick hits: Greedy Williams could handle full workload if starter Greg Newsome II misses time

The Browns are coming off a defensive performance as dominant as any coach Kevin Stefanski has ever experienced, but there is some concern on that side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears and had an MRI on Monday morning. Stefanski said he didn't have an update on Newsome, the team's starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Week 4 Prediction: Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

The Browns come into Sunday with a record of 2-1. Week 1 they had a strong performance against Kansas City and came up short when our old friend Mike Hughes picked off Baker Mayfield with just over a minute left. 29-33 L to the Chiefs. Week 2 was a very...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 final injury report: Dalvin Cook will play; Rob Gronkowski out; A.J. Brown, Julio Jones out

The injuries are starting to pile up as Week 4 arrives in the NFL, with several stars missing time. The Tennessee Titans will not have A.J. Brown or Julio Jones this week, leaving Ryan Tannehill without his top two pass catchers (expect a lot of Derrick Henry) while Dalvin Cook was listed as questionable for the Minnesota Vikings -- but will play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
The Blade

Fantasy football: Value to be found on Lions and Browns

Since we're almost to the quarter pole of the NFL season (teams now play 17 games, so ...), we have seen how teams have gotten out of the gate. This is a good time to look at the fantasy prospectus of our area's beloved teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. Yes, it's a little early, but some trends have already been observed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy