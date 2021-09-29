CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University Libraries Contributes to University of Toronto Art Museum Exhibition on Plastics

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple artifacts from Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center’s (SCRC) Plastics Artifact Collection are currently on display in the University of Toronto Art Museum exhibition titled “Plastic Heart: Surface All the Way Through.” The exhibition, open from Sept. 8 through Nov. 20, draws on the existing work of the “Synthetic Collective,” an interdisciplinary collaboration of visual artists, cultural workers, and scientists based in Canada. The exhibition features data visualizations, artworks created by the “Synthetic Collective” in response to their research, as well as new commissions by contemporary artists from the Great Lakes Region. Also included in the exhibition are historical installations, including the artifacts on loan from SCRC, and objects that used early plastics that are now degrading, evoking questions of conservation and preservation in museum culture. This exhibition spotlights the connections between scientific and artistic methodologies and challenges the viewer to explore how arts-based approaches to thinking and working can make viable contributions to environmental science and activism.

