The artists who will perform Sunday in New London's Hygienic Art Park will all tell you the gig that day is special and it's an honor to be part of it. They're donating their melodies to a benefit for the Daddy Jack Chaplin Foundation, an organization dedicated to scholarships to cooking school for would-be culinary students. Sadly, since Chaplin passed earlier this year, he's no longer available to continue his beloved role as a chef, a mentor, a benefactor and lover of the arts, and a committed activist on behalf of New London.

