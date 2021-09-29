CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

$29 Million Affordable Housing Development Coming to Buffalo [Photo]

By Yasmin Young
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that construction is happening at School 75, located at 57 Howard Street in Buffalo. The $29 million development will become an affordable housing complex. School 75 Apartments will provide 47 affordable homes and 18 new single-family homes on Buffalo's east side. Of the apartments, 33 will be set aside for homeless veterans and military individuals who are disabled.

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.9 Jack FM

The City Is Looking For Your Input On What To Do With This Property

Everyone has an opinion (see anything from anyone on any social media platform) and although everybody has the right to voice how they feel about any particular situation my grandfather would always say to me "Unless it can help the situation or a person keep your opinion to yourself". In other words, if it's not going to help, only hinder save the sentences and sentiment.
REAL ESTATE
92.9 Jack FM

Amazing Winery For Sale In Western New York

If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Itlay or California. There is a massive local winery here in Western New York that is now for sale and if you have a couple of bucks laying around you could own it.
LIFESTYLE
92.9 Jack FM

Here’s How Buffalo Is About To Save The Planet

WalletHub has ranked American cities in terms of how green they are. The factors that go into this include green job opportunities, greenhouse gas emissions and other positive environmental factors. Buffalo, has surprisingly done very well on this list! It looks like Buffalo lands at number 13 out of 100...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Real Estate
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Ellicott, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
92.9 Jack FM

‘They Towed My Damn Car,’ India Walton Worried About Harassment

Buffalo Mayoral Candidate, India Walton, raised concerns about harassment and intimidation after her car was towed by the City of Buffalo. In a lengthy Facebook post, Walton admitted that she had unpaid parking tickets and an expired inspection sticker. She also said that the incumbent, Mayor Byron Brown, has used unsavory tactics during his terms, implying that this incident fits into a pattern. Walton criticized the city for predatory parking enforcement. Here's her full Facebook post,
BUFFALO, NY
92.9 Jack FM

A Rare Find, 30 Acres For Sale Near Chestnut Ridge Park

The real estate market is still pretty hot here in Western New York and here is a rare opportunity to grab a large chunk of land in the absolute best location in the area. I drove past this property this week and noticed the for sale sign had just gone up. Chestnut Ridge Park is probably the elite park in Erie County with the best view around Western New York. This 30 acres is set just north of that by about a half mile.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Housing Development#Urban Development#School 75 Apartments#The Area Median Income
92.9 Jack FM

New Mandates Announced, These New York Workers Now Need to Get Vaccinated

New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced yesterday, October 5, 2021, that more healthcare workers must get vaccinated. The new announcement expands the healthcare worker vaccine mandate that is already in place. Now, people who work in facilities regulated by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities must get vaccinated by November 1. They will need to show proof of having received at least one vaccine shot by the deadline. Prior to the deadline, employees will now be required to get tested weekly starting October 12. After November 1, there will be no option to get tested weekly rather than get vaccinated.
HEALTH
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy