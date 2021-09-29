$29 Million Affordable Housing Development Coming to Buffalo [Photo]

New York's first female Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced yesterday, October 5, 2021, that more healthcare workers must get vaccinated. The new announcement expands the healthcare worker vaccine mandate that is already in place. Now, people who work in facilities regulated by the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities must get vaccinated by November 1. They will need to show proof of having received at least one vaccine shot by the deadline. Prior to the deadline, employees will now be required to get tested weekly starting October 12. After November 1, there will be no option to get tested weekly rather than get vaccinated.

