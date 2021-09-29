Village HandWorks is weaving its way into Village life

A nice fall day Saturday provided an opportunity for people to enjoy Oktoberfest at The Village at Winona. The day-long event included a variety of German-themed activities, kids activities sponsored by Spoonful of Imagination and shopping. A car show featuring just Porsches was along Canal Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oktoberfest also kicked off the scarecrow contest, created by Village shops and restaurants, which runs through Oct. 16. Village at Winona guests get their first ticket for free and additional tickets can be purchased for $1. All proceeds go to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. The winning scarecrow will be announced after Oct. 16. The Mucky Duck’s scarecrow is a giant Mr./Mrs. Potato Head that kids (and adults) enjoyed at Oktoberfest Saturday. The hat, ears, eyes, nose and mouth all can be switched out. The Mucky Duck is at 901 E. Canal St., Winona Lake.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO