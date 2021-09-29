CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Choosing Between Cloud vs. Desktop-based Software

By Jason Knott
cepro.com
 7 days ago

Choosing between a cloud-based business management software option versus a desktop-based option is not like deciding between chocolate or peanut butter… there is no Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup option. That is why D-Tools recognized that even though its highly successful SI (System Integrator) software was the leading locally based business management platform for integration companies, it needed a complementary cloud solution to reach an even broader demographic of dealers that would continue its evolution.

www.cepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
thekatynews.com

How Does Cloud-Based Salesforce Integration Work

Salesforce is an effective CRM tool that can transform your organization when you integrate LMS into it. You can cater to user demands by training your staff to create innovative services or products. Salesforce LMS not only improves sales operations but also increases customer satisfaction. As a cloud-based system, the integration of Salesforce with LMS allows you to access resources from anywhere at any time. How LMS Integrates with Salesforce Salesforce and LMS can be […]
SOFTWARE
cepro.com

Nortek Control Announces Software-Based Elan NVR

Nortek Control announces the launch of the Elan 4-channel onboard network video recorder (NVR), a software-based recording solution for Elan surveillance systems. The new solution is said to be tailored to mid-market and smaller installations, expanding offerings for custom integrators, builders and homeowners. The new software maximizes existing hardware and...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Software Companies#Management System#Project Management#D Tools Cloud#Crm
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Based Event Management Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud Based Event Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud Based Event Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

The future of software is usage-based pricing

Every software company preaches customer-centricity. Yet the subscription pricing model commonplace for most cloud software is anything but customer-centric. In a subscription pricing model, customers have to opt into paying a recurring fee per month. The recurring fee is determined upfront before the software purchase. It’s usually calculated based on the cost of a license times an estimate on the units of that license needed during the next year, or a longer contract term. These subscription models are a great deal for the software provider because they get paid for the contract term even if the software is not being used. That’s not so great for you as the customer. If you use too little, you’re wasting your budget on shelfware. If you use too much, you’re stuck with overage penalties.
SOFTWARE
thecustomer.net

Optimizing CX with Cloud-Based Digital Identity

When I talk to executives about customer identity and access management (CIAM) most people immediately associate it with login pages and passwords, adding friction to the customer’s experience. But properly implemented, CIAM is a powerful tool to enable and accelerate digital transformation. Your CIAM system facilitates your customers’ trust in...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 – Protect and License Desktop Software

Excel Software has announced QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 for desktop software. The new release implements the full QuickLicense 9.1 runtime system for protection, activation, and license management. Licensing can be applied to a 32 or 64-bit Linux application with a few programming commands. The new LinuxWrap tool allows a license to be applied to a compiled executable without programming.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Itproportal

Best cloud orchestration software of 2021

The best cloud orchestration software platforms can easily automate tasks and workflows across your clouds and on-premises application stacks. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is especially important as cloud computing services have become an increasingly essential part of the modern business, with public clouds,...
COMPUTERS
ciodive.com

How hackers are making the leap from cloud to the software build processes

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of third-party code templates used for building cloud infrastructure have insecure configurations, according to research from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Cloud Threat Report for H2 2021 released Tuesday. The data comes from Unit 42's cloud threat intelligence team, which conducted red team exercises on customers' software build processes to find ways bad actors could compromise cloud assets.
COMPUTERS
lightroomkillertips.com

Another Reason to Use Lightroom Cloud for Desktop

Awhile back I shared 5 reasons to use Lightroom (Lr) for desktop (Mac/Win) from the perspective of a Lightroom Classic (LrC) user. I wanted to share another reason why it makes sense for anyone syncing LrC to Lr should also have the desktop Lr app installed. Yes, you can install both on the same computer.
TECHNOLOGY
bioworld.com

Wyss Center’s cloud-based brain monitoring software receives CE mark

A cloud-based web application for long-term brain monitoring has received a CE mark to support personalized management of neuro-disorders such as epilepsy. Developed by Swiss neuroscience research organization Wyss Center, Epios Cloud displays and reviews electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings made by EEG devices using scalp and sub-scalp electrodes, heart rate and accelerometer measurements.
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Telestream Launches Cloud-Based QC Service

NEVADA CITY, CA—Despite the cancellation of next month’s NAB Show, companies are moving ahead with product launches that would have been announced at the show. On Thursday it was Telestream’s turn. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Telestream, a provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and...
SOFTWARE
Tech Times

How To Choose The Right CRM Software For Call Centers

We live in a world where our businesses are constantly on the go, and there's a need to track everything related to our customers, suppliers, and employees. Call centers are busy places to maintain, and they are essential for servicing our clients on a daily basis. Fortunately, technology and modern innovations have made great inroads into this area. One way this has occurred is through CRM systems.
SOFTWARE
snntv.com

Cloud based delivery service

Originally Posted On: https://www.expeditedelivers.com/cloud-based-delivery-service/. Is a cloud-based delivery service a thing? Well, we at Expedite Delivery System of Maryland are continuously working to provide you with the most efficient courier service available. We’re always searching for ways to improve and modernize ourselves for the benefit of our customers. Our most...
INDUSTRY
cepro.com

Murideo Demos HDMI, AV Test Products at CEDIA Expo 2021

Sometimes it is easy to overlook testing and calibration, but these aspects of the installation process are critical to system performance and an integration company’s success. Helping integrators to troubleshoot, test and calibrate the audio and video systems they install is Murideo. At the recently completed CEDIA Expo 2021 Expo...
ELECTRONICS
bleepingcomputer.com

Shells is an affordable cloud-based virtual desktop service

To buy a laptop with decent specs nowadays, you normally have to spend four figures. But what if you could get the same level of performance out of your current machine? That is the promise of virtual desktops. Shells is one of the best services around, offering full support for...
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

ESG: Revisiting A Software-Based Approach To Network Security

The shift to the cloud is complicated for every organization. The chaos of multiple cloud providers and application architectures as well as legacy data centers makes security more challenging than ever before. But there are ways to simplify hybrid cloud security. Get this exclusive ESG Research paper to learn:. What...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy