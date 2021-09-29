Choosing Between Cloud vs. Desktop-based Software

Every software company preaches customer-centricity. Yet the subscription pricing model commonplace for most cloud software is anything but customer-centric. In a subscription pricing model, customers have to opt into paying a recurring fee per month. The recurring fee is determined upfront before the software purchase. It’s usually calculated based on the cost of a license times an estimate on the units of that license needed during the next year, or a longer contract term. These subscription models are a great deal for the software provider because they get paid for the contract term even if the software is not being used. That’s not so great for you as the customer. If you use too little, you’re wasting your budget on shelfware. If you use too much, you’re stuck with overage penalties.

