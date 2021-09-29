Choosing Between Cloud vs. Desktop-based Software
Choosing between a cloud-based business management software option versus a desktop-based option is not like deciding between chocolate or peanut butter… there is no Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup option. That is why D-Tools recognized that even though its highly successful SI (System Integrator) software was the leading locally based business management platform for integration companies, it needed a complementary cloud solution to reach an even broader demographic of dealers that would continue its evolution.www.cepro.com
