WUNC Adds New Shows To Its Program Line-up

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWUNC is excited to add several new public radio shows to the station’s program schedule as well as implement a few schedule changes. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Ask Me Another ended its nine-year run on public radio. The show aired at 1:00 p.m. Sundays on WUNC. Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, The New Yorker Radio Hour will begin airing Sunday at 1:00 p.m., moving from its spot at 3:00 p.m. WUNC will add a repeat episode of The People’s Pharmacy to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, in addition to the broadcast on Saturday mornings at 7:00 a.m.

