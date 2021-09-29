WUNC Adds New Shows To Its Program Line-up
WUNC is excited to add several new public radio shows to the station’s program schedule as well as implement a few schedule changes. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Ask Me Another ended its nine-year run on public radio. The show aired at 1:00 p.m. Sundays on WUNC. Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, The New Yorker Radio Hour will begin airing Sunday at 1:00 p.m., moving from its spot at 3:00 p.m. WUNC will add a repeat episode of The People’s Pharmacy to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, in addition to the broadcast on Saturday mornings at 7:00 a.m.www.wunc.org
