Mick Jagger Remembers the Rolling Stones' 'Heartbeat' Charlie Watts on 'Howard Stern'

Mick Jagger reflected on his work and friendship with Charlie Watts during an interview Wednesday with Howard Stern. Stern noted that the Rolling Stones kicked off their North American tour in St. Louis with a video tribute to Watts that primarily featured footage of the late drummer not dazzling crowds with crazy fills or solos, but keeping a steady beat. “Charlie was the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality,” Jagger said in response. “He was not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva — that’s the last thing you want in a drummer.” (“Enough divas in that band,” Stern quipped in response, and even Jagger had to laugh.)