'The Many Saints of Newark' Plays up 'Sopranos' Nostalgia But Holds Its Own (Movie Review)

By Tania Hussain
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a little more than two decades since we first met The Sopranos and after all this time, the HBO masterpiece that revolutionized serial storytelling and character-driven writing remains one of the absolute best series of our generation. But while our love for the show hasn't changed, it has evolved thanks to streaming broadening viewership and a revival renaissance renewing our interest in both film and TV. Unsurprisingly, The Sopranos is a show cemented in the vernacular of popular culture that has continued to pique audiences' interest, so it makes sense that a prequel starring the iconic lead character gets his own origin story with The Many Saints of Newark.

