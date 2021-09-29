'The Many Saints of Newark' Plays up 'Sopranos' Nostalgia But Holds Its Own (Movie Review)

After more than a decade since its series finale, HBO's groundbreaking series The Sopranos is heading to the big screen with its highly-anticipated prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. First announced in 2018, the film based on legendary creator David Chase's iconic crime drama follows a young Tony Soprano — played by the late, great James Gandolfini's real-life son, Michael Gandolfini — as he grows up in the midst of the Newark riots during the 1960s and 1970s. With many familiar characters returning while others make their debut, it's no secret such a feat has been a huge undertaking for fans to trust and accept after all this time. But as the film nears its theatrical release this Friday, director Alan Taylor details to PopCulture.com the ease and challenges he faced when slipping back into understanding the profundity behind one of the world's most iconic TV families.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO