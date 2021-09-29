CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICARDA-ARC Egypt 2021 Annual Planning Meeting

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCGIAR Regional Director for CWANA and ICARDA’s Director-General Aly Abousabaa and a delegation of ICARDA experts and team leaders met with officials from the Agricultural Research Center (ARC) in Egypt to discuss the agricultural research priorities in Egypt for the next two years. This meeting takes place every year to assess past results and renew commitments for collaboration that align with the national strategic plan for Egypt in agricultural development.

