ICARDA-ARC Egypt 2021 Annual Planning Meeting

The Innovation Fund from the CGIAR Research Program on Grain Legumes and Dryland Cereals (CRP-GLDC) supported the scaling of improved seed in Tanzania by engaging and strengthening of eleven seed enterprises from public and private sectors for the production and scaling-up and -out of improved varieties of groundnut and sorghum to farming communities through capacity building of Small and Medium Seed Businesses. These seed enterprises include, Agricultural Seed Agency (public), Agriseed Technologies Limited, Alssem Company Limited, Lima Africa Company, Mbozi Highlands Economic Group Company Limited (MHEG), Namburi Agricultural Company Limited, Pavig Agro Company Limited, Rieta Agrosciences Company Limited, Temnar Company Limited, Zasse Agricultural Seed and Food Company Limited (private companies), and DASPA (Dodoma Agricultural seed production Association), a farmer seed producer organization. These seed enterprises were de-risked to invest in production to delivery of improved seed of groundnut and sorghum by focusing on crop value-chains derived through multiple stakeholder consultations.
