Carr (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday and should be ready for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Miami, on the other hand, will be turning to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from fractured ribs. The Raiders had better luck, with Carr apparently getting good news from his MRI on Monday. The team normally has a competent backup in Marcus Mariota, but he'll be on IR with a quad injury for at least two more weeks, leaving only Nathan Peterman behind Carr.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO