BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a man convicted in the attempted murders of two women has been sentenced to 80 years in prison. Davon Roberts was convicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. According to officials, on Aug. 30, 2019, just after 4:45 p.m., a BPD officer responded to the 600 block of South Freemont Street for a reported shooting. On the scene, the officer found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the officer recognized the victim from a domestic...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO