No. 25 Wildcats Host Nighthawks

All is right in the city of Fort Payne now that Darrell Prater scored two touchdowns, Alex McPherson went two-for-three on field goals, and the Wildcats won their first game of the season. Fort Payne defeated Class 6A Region 7 foe Springville on Friday night at Tiger Stadium 27-14. Fort Payne used a 10-play 40-yard drive to push Prater into the endzone from four yards out to put points on the scoreboard first. Springville turned the ball over first in their first series of the game, with the Wildcats recovering. However, the Tigers forced a fumble on Fort Payne’s first snap and got the ball back at the Fort Payne 41. The Wildcats forced a second fumble in the second period, but the offense would turn the ball back over one minute later. This time, Springville answered by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7 with 2:12 left until the half. Fort Payne drove down the field on the ensuing possession and set up McPherson for a field goal to take the 3-point lead into the break. McPherson pushed the Wildcats ahead by three again in the third quarter until Alex Akins scored a touchdown, and Prater punched in the 2-point conversion to take the 21-7 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. After the Tigers committed their third fumble, Caden Kilgore recovered and set up the Wildcats on the 39-yard line. Prater, who rushed for 52 yards on 12 attempts, earned his second touchdown of the night with 5:48 remaining in regulation. A bad snap caused the extra point to fail and left the Wildcats with a 27-7 lead. Springville scored with 3:12 left to cap the scoring.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO