CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, KY

Donor challenges humane society with $200K pledge

By CHANDA VENO
The State-Journal
 8 days ago

An anonymous donor has pledged to donate $200,000 for the new animal shelter if the Franklin County Humane Society can raise matching funds by Oct. 10. "Construction costs are going up. That’s the reality created by the COVID crisis that individuals, businesses and organizations are facing today," said FCHS President Sam Marcus. "And the Franklin County Humane Society is no exception as the projected costs of the new animal shelter continue to rise as the need to break ground soon — before the bad weather begins — becomes more and more important."

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, KY
Franklin County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
State
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Lifestyle
Frankfort, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Society
Frankfort, KY
Society
The Hill

Texas to appeal ruling blocking abortion law

Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." In public statements and court filings issued just hours after the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, Texas officials said they intended to take the case to an appeals court.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity#Covid#Fchs

Comments / 0

Community Policy