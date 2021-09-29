Donor challenges humane society with $200K pledge

An anonymous donor has pledged to donate $200,000 for the new animal shelter if the Franklin County Humane Society can raise matching funds by Oct. 10. "Construction costs are going up. That’s the reality created by the COVID crisis that individuals, businesses and organizations are facing today," said FCHS President Sam Marcus. "And the Franklin County Humane Society is no exception as the projected costs of the new animal shelter continue to rise as the need to break ground soon — before the bad weather begins — becomes more and more important."