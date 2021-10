It's been over a year since the Bethel Cinema succumbed to the pandemic and closed their doors, but now the movie theater is set to reopen under new ownership. It had been a staple for independent movies and features for the past 15 years. In April 2020, the owners of the Bethel Cinema, Pam Karpen and Ken Karlan made the announcement that the theater would be closing, but they were hopeful that someone would step up and take over the theater.

