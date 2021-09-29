15 federally indicted for roles in drug investigation across Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 2:28 p.m., 09/29/21. Fifteen people were indicted Wednesday on federal charges related to a drug investigation in Kanawha County. In a news conference at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston with the Southern District of West Virginia said the indictment stemmed from an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the county.wchstv.com
