It’s been 15 seasons since the Sacramento Kings have enjoyed a winning season. The same can be said as to the last time the team has been to the postseason. Northern California fans suffered through yet another disappointing year in the Nation’s Capital. Of course, no one was inside the Golden One Center to see it, but this season fans return in the hopes of a better outcome. De’Aaron Fox was a lone bright spot in an otherwise dark season. The young point guard averaged just north of 25 points per game. That was enough to land him one spot outside of the Top 15 in the league. The Kings also found themselves without the services of their 2018 second overall pick Marvin Bagley III which did not help matters much. Defense was an issue more than anything as the Kings ended near the bottom of the league in most categories.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO