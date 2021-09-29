CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The loving of the game

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying your time at work can be elusive, but many in construction do just that. The four workers Tuesday at the Stevens Brook culvert project represent 90 years of construction experience, ranging from 18 to 26 years. What is it that they like about construction work? “Everything” was a frequent reply. In particular, the ability to work outdoors, seeing and being part of the creation of something that didn’t exist before, the money, the fact that no two days are the same, that every day brings issues that need to be solved quickly and without losing money, and that your efforts leave something visible at the end of the day. On the other hand, weather and traffic are some of the least favorite things to be dealt with.

