Halloween craft, genealogy projects planned at library

CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library has the following programs coming up in October:. Mummy Grab & Go Bag. Halloween Mummies are a fun and quick craft. This grab & go bag will include a glass container, gauze, googly eyes and an LED light. You will need to provide scissors and glue, but you can also use tape. You can pick up grab bags by the front desk at the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library starting Friday, Oct. 1. Supplies are limited and the bags are available until gone.