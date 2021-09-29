More Evidence for Taking Blood Pressure Meds Before Bed?
People with diabetes showed worse long-term survival if they had irregular nighttime blood pressure (BP) patterns, according to a cohort study from Italy. Reverse dipping, defined as a ≥0.1% increase in average nighttime systolic BP compared with average daytime systolic BP on 24-hour ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM), was observed in 11% of the 349-person CHAMP1ON cohort, the majority of whom were dippers exhibiting normal ≥10% dips in BP at night, reported Martina Chiriacò, MD, of the University of Pisa.www.medpagetoday.com
