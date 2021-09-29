CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

More Evidence for Taking Blood Pressure Meds Before Bed?

By Nicole Lou
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with diabetes showed worse long-term survival if they had irregular nighttime blood pressure (BP) patterns, according to a cohort study from Italy. Reverse dipping, defined as a ≥0.1% increase in average nighttime systolic BP compared with average daytime systolic BP on 24-hour ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM), was observed in 11% of the 349-person CHAMP1ON cohort, the majority of whom were dippers exhibiting normal ≥10% dips in BP at night, reported Martina Chiriacò, MD, of the University of Pisa.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 9

Related
Knowridge Science Report

How to keep high blood pressure in check

About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. has high blood pressure, but many don’t realize it. High blood pressure is sometimes called a “silent killer,” because it usually has no warning signs, yet it can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attack or stroke. The good news is that...
HEALTH
Cape Gazette

5 Ways to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Making sure your blood pressure is in the normal range is an important part of managing your overall health and wellness. High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases your risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss. The good news — there are simple lifestyle changes you can make today to keep your blood pressure in the normal range.
WEIGHT LOSS
WebMD

Two Meds Better Than One for Many With High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure and only 24% have it under control, but what's the best way to treat it -- one high-dose pill or two at a lower dose?. A large new study suggests that two medications may be...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Bp#European Heart Journal#Drugs#Champ1on#Md#The University Of Pisa
heart.org

Medication Adherence and Blood Pressure Control

The widespread treatment of hypertension with improvement in blood pressure (BP) has been a major contributor to the large age-specific decline in heart disease and stroke. Gaps persist between public health targets and achieved BP control rates in the United States. This scientific statement summarizes the current knowledge of medication...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

This sign is linked to a 40 percent greater chance of high blood pressure. Repeated trips to the toilet in the night can be a sign of high blood pressure, research concludes. The more times a person needs to go in the night, the higher the risk. Nocturia — as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

Lower Your Blood Pressure Without Drugs In 30 Minutes

The effect is almost the same as taking medication. A thirty-minute walk in the morning significantly lowers blood pressure for the rest of the day, new research finds. The beneficial effect is almost the same as taking blood pressure lowering medication. Avoiding sitting for prolonged periods during the day also...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A High-Fat Food That Reduces Blood Pressure

Two servings a day of this high-fat food could lower diabetes risk and reduce high blood pressure. Eating more whole fat dairy is linked to a lower incidence of diabetes and hypertension, a study has found. Having dairy products twice a day in your regular diet reduces the risk of...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Knowridge Science Report

These common drugs may increase your blood pressure

In a recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, researchers found nearly 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure, a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke, also take a medicine that could be elevating their blood pressure. The three most common...
HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What can people do for high blood pressure?

Half of adults in the U.S. have hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Raghu Tadikamalla, a cardiologist and certified specialist in clinical hypertension at Allegheny Health Network, says we can do more to bring that number down. What are current recommendations around blood pressure?. Hypertension is any number above 130/80,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

3 Essential Nutrients That Reduce Blood Pressure

Higher intake of these minerals has been shown to reduce blood pressure in the long run. People who took higher amounts of magnesium, potassium and calcium displayed lower blood pressure, a study has found. Also, participants who consumed a daily intake of 3.2 grams of potassium combined with 3.7 grams...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

When blood pressure needs more control, what’s better: An additional drug or more of the same?

Nearly 34 million Americans have blood pressure that’s still too high even though they take medicine to control it. In a new study from the University of Michigan, researchers found a way to help these people and their doctors decide whether to increase the dose of one of their existing drugs, or add a new one, to bring down their pressure and lower their risk of future health problems.
HEALTH
pcrm.org

Healthy Lifestyle Improves Treatment-Resistant Blood Pressure

A healthy lifestyle, including increased physical activity, reduced weight, and a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, improves treatment-resistant blood pressure, according to a study published online in Circulation. Researchers compared blood pressure and cardiovascular disease biomarkers in 140 participants with treatment-resistant hypertension. Half of the participants received four-months’ worth of lifestyle modification classes on healthy diets, weight management, and exercise while the other group attended a single counseling session. Those in the lifestyle modification classes lowered their systolic blood pressure and other heart disease biomarkers more than those who attended only one counseling session. These results are comparable to clinical findings that utilized antihypertensive medications and suggest diet and lifestyle as effective means for treatment and prevention of hypertension.
FITNESS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy