CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles shooting victim may lose an eye

calcoasttimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29-year-old man whom a gunman shot in the head in Paso Robles on Sunday is breathing on his own and often awake, according to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf. In a weekend crime spree, Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint in Atascadero, then shot Justin Bice, 29, in the side of the head inside a home on Dorothy Street in Paso Robles. Bice was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

calcoasttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in what would be a major expansion that could combat an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters and help schools stay open. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Miguel, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Texas to appeal ruling blocking abortion law

Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." In public statements and court filings issued just hours after the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, Texas officials said they intended to take the case to an appeals court.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Spree#San Luis#Skull

Comments / 0

Community Policy