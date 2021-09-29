Paso Robles shooting victim may lose an eye

The 29-year-old man whom a gunman shot in the head in Paso Robles on Sunday is breathing on his own and often awake, according to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf. In a weekend crime spree, Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint in Atascadero, then shot Justin Bice, 29, in the side of the head inside a home on Dorothy Street in Paso Robles. Bice was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.