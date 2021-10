If you have been following our Laker coverage closely, you will notice that the speculation of who will replace Jared Dudley’s voice has been monitored closely. Dudley retired as a player, and left to Dallas as an assistant coach. He was an integral part of the team the past two seasons, as he was one of the few who would call out players, regardless of their stature on the team.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO