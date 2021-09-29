CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Not practicing Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Conklin (undisclosed) didn't participate in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports. Instead, Conklin worked on a side field with a member of the Vikings' training staff, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The nature of Conklin's injury is unclear, but it's coming on the heels of his best game of the season in Week 3, when he hauled in seven of eight targets for 70 yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out Wednesday

Cook (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Prior to the session, head coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook would get in some reps Wednesday, but it didn't translate to any individual or team work. Cook was visibly banged up in the second half of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona, and Zimmer noted afterward that the running back was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Injury is keeping Cook out of drills so far this week, but he has two more opportunities to get back on the field and prove his health ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. If Cook were to miss any time or be limited, Alexander Mattison is the next man on the depth chart, with Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing

Thielen is present at Wednesday's practice but isn't participating, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. The wideout presumably is dealing with an injury, though he's played all but eight of Minnesota's offensive snaps this season, scoring four touchdowns in the process. It remains to be seen how the Vikings list Thielen on the Week 4 practice report ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Misses practice again

Cook (ankle) doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, as he left the field after stretching, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. Cook played through the ankle sprain in last Sunday's loss to Arizona, but he wasn't his usual productive self after lighting up the Cardinals in the first half. He's now missing practice for a third straight day, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup with Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET. If Cook were to miss the game, Alexander Mattison would figure to get the start at tailback, with Ameer Abdullah and/or A.J. Rose likely called up from the practice squad for backup work.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks elevate practice squad receiver for Vikings game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in a matchup that will carry potentially significant postseason ramifications for a game this early in the season. The Seahawks enter the game 1-1 having blown a two touchdown fourth quarter lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Minnesota Vikings enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Full participant in practice

Kendricks (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday, according to the Vikings' official Twitter account. Kendricks returned to full action Thursday, which is an upgrade from the limited practice he logged Wednesday. It appears the veteran linebacker will likely be ready for the Vikings' Week 3 showdown with the Seahawks. Through two weeks, Kendricks has recorded a team-high 26 tackes, making him a solid IDP option.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings sign OT Blake Brandel to the practice squad

Vikings OT Blake Brandel had a decent preseason, and that led some to thinking he had a chance at a swing tackle spot. Well, Minnesota waived Brandel recently, but at least the team has the option to elevate him as depth. That’s because the Vikings announced that they have signed Brandel to the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
vikingsgazette.com

Unsung Hero: Tyler Conklin Has Career Day Against Seattle

Tight end Tyler Conklin has minimized concerns so far that Vikings fans had following news that starter Irv Smith, Jr. would miss the entire season following meniscus surgery. After two decent games to open the 2021 season, Conklin turned in the best game of his four-year career against the Seahawks on Sunday.
NFL
Grand Forks Herald

Tyler Conklin’s phone was ‘blowing up’ after Vikings tight end’s best game of career

Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin had the best game of his NFL career Sunday, and it’s not even close. Conklin, a starter this season after serving mostly as a third-stringer in his first three years, had career highs of seven catches and 70 receiving yards in a 30-17 win over Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the game, he said his phone was “blowing up.”
NFL
vikings.com

Tyler Conklin Showing Completeness at Tight End, Adding Spark for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings didn't take long to answer the Seahawks with a Tyler Conklin touchdown Sunday afternoon in an eventual 30-17 win. Seattle took an early 7-0 lead, but Minnesota responded by driving smoothly down the field to set up first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Alexander Mattison gained...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 4 picks: Top players to add include Chuba Hubbard, Tyler Conklin

Some notable Fantasy names from past seasons resurfaced as key contributors in Week 3. Arizona wide receiver A.J. Green turned back the clock to his prime Cincinnati years with five receptions for 112 yards. His former Bengals teammate, Giovani Bernard, also showed he may not be quite done yet, either. The Tampa Bay running back caught nine balls for 51 yards and a TD.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet in loss to Vikings

Lockett caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings. After two huge games to begin the season, Lockett turned in a far more pedestrian line Sunday as it was DK Metcalf's turn to shine instead. At least one of Russell Wilson's two elite receivers is likely to pop in any given week, but the fact that Lockett has seen five targets or less in two of three games so far makes him the more volatile of the duo heading into a Week 4 clash with the 49ers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Snap Counts and PFF Notes, Week 3: Tyler Conklin, Oli Udoh Shine vs. Seahawks

The Vikings are finally in the win column. They didn't panic after an unlucky 0-2 start, but instead kept doing what they've done well all month and improved in some areas that had been issues. Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, and basically the entire offense were fantastic in Minnesota's 30-17 win over the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. And after an ugly start, the Vikings' defense stepped up on three second-half possessions, holding Russell Wilson and Seattle scoreless for the final 41 minutes of game time (with plenty of help from the offense's ability to generate lengthy drives that kept Wilson off the field).
NFL
numberfire.com

Dalvin Cook (ankle) returns to Vikings practice Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited session puts Cook on track to play in Week 4 after he sat out practice all of last week and then missed the Vikings' victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Alexander Mattison will fall back off the fantasy radar if Cook is cleared for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Ben Ellefson: Unable to practice

Ellefson (neck) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. Ellefson wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, so it's concerning that this issue popped up midweek. Meanwhile, Tyler Conklin (elbow/glute) was a limited participant, leaving Chris Herndon as the only healthy tight end for the Vikings. Ellefson and Conklin will look to elevate their participation Friday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Browns.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy