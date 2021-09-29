Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Not practicing Wednesday
Conklin (undisclosed) didn't participate in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports. Instead, Conklin worked on a side field with a member of the Vikings' training staff, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The nature of Conklin's injury is unclear, but it's coming on the heels of his best game of the season in Week 3, when he hauled in seven of eight targets for 70 yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks.www.cbssports.com
